Evansville looks to end streak vs Valpo

Valparaiso (9-16, 6-10) vs. Evansville (8-14, 6-10)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso looks to extend Evansville's conference losing streak to seven games. Evansville's last MVC win came against the Valparaiso Brown and Gold 58-51 on Feb. 1. Valparaiso came up short in a 67-64 game at Southern Illinois in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Valparaiso's Donovan Clay, Ben Krikke and Eron Gordon have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Brown and Gold points over the last five games.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 20.9 percent of the 86 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 12 over the last three games. He's also made 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Purple Aces are 0-8 when they allow at least 73 points and 8-6 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Brown and Gold are 0-11 when they score 64 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 64.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Brown and Gold have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Purple Aces. Evansville has 26 assists on 78 field goals (33.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Valparaiso has assists on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville has made 9.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among MVC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25