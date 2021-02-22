Williams Jr. lifts Southern past Alabama St. 75-66

Terrell Williams Jr. posted 15 points and seven rebounds as Southern topped Alabama State 75-66 on Monday night.

Samkelo Cele had 13 points and eight rebounds for Southern (6-8, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Delor Johnson added 10 points. Kirk Parker had 12 rebounds.

LaTrell Tate had 17 points for the Hornets (4-9, 4-9). Brandon Battle added 14 points. Jordan O’Neal had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Jaguars evened the season series against the Hornets with the win. Alabama State defeated Southern 66-64 on Jan. 25.

