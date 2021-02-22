Drake looks for home win vs Evansville

Evansville (8-13, 6-9) vs. Drake (22-2, 13-2)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake looks for its sixth straight win over Evansville at Knapp Center. The last victory for the Purple Aces at Drake was an 80-74 win on Feb. 17, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Drake's Roman Penn, Tremell Murphy and Darnell Brodie have collectively accounted for 36 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.SHAMAR CAN SHOOT: Shamar Givance has connected on 35.3 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He's also made 82.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Evansville is 0-7 when it allows at least 73 points and 8-6 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK STATS: Evansville has lost its last six road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 77.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 78.9 points per game.

