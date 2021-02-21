College Sports

Tinsley, Petcash each score 16 to carry Binghamton past NJIT

The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J.

George Tinsley and Dan Petcash each scored 16 points as Binghamton defeated NJIT 72-58.

Dan Petcash had 16 points for Binghamton (4-13, 4-10 America East Conference). Thomas Bruce added 12 points. Tyler Bertram had 11 points and six assists.

Zach Cooks had 20 points and five steals for the Highlanders (7-11, 6-10). Mekhi Gray added 13 points. Kjell de Graaf had nine rebounds.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders for the season. Binghamton defeated NJIT 76-63 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

LANGUAGE: en

  Comments  

College Sports

Goodman leads Oregon State to 71-64 upset of No. 8 UCLA

February 21, 2021 6:06 PM

College Sports

Mount St. Mary’s defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 74-61

February 21, 2021 6:00 PM

College Sports

Clarke carries Sacred Heart over St. Francis (N.Y.) 88-82

February 21, 2021 5:57 PM

College Sports

Kelly lifts Albany past Stony Brook 67-59

February 21, 2021 5:52 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service