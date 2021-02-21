Louisville stunned by Florida State; UCLA loses to Oregon St

Morgan Jones scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Florida State stunned No. 3 Louisville 68-59 on Sunday.

Jones shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 12 of 15 from the free-throw line for the Seminoles (9-6, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), recording her third double-double of the season. Florida State knocked off Louisville twice in the 2019-20 season when the Cardinals were ranked in the top 5 each time.

Kourtney Weber scored 14 as the Seminoles used a 9-0 run in the fourth period to pull in front and hold on for the victory, which was critical toward improving their NCAA Tournament prospects.

Dana Evans had 13 points, 10 in the second half, but shot just 5 of 21 for Louisville (20-2, 13-2).

OREGON STATE 71, No. 8 UCLA 64

Aleah Goodman scored 20 points, Taylor Jones posted her fifth double-double of the season and Oregon State upset UCLA to boost its NCAA Tournament hopes.

UCLA was within two late in the fourth quarter, but Goodman hit a 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining to extend Oregon State’s lead to 66-61. Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Beavers controlled the inside with a 38-24 advantage in points in the paint.

The game was tied at 57 with 5:57 remaining but the Beavers (8-6, 6-6 Pac-12) outscored the Bruins 14-7 the rest of the way. Talia von Oelhoffen’s jumper from beyond the arc put Oregon State on top for good.

Michaela Onyenwere led UCLA (13-4, 11-4) with 21 points and Lauryn Miller added 13.

No. 2 SOUTH CAROLINA 76, No. 17 KENTUCKY 55

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 21 points and South Carolina got back on track after its first Southeastern Conference loss in two seasons with a victory over Kentucky.

The Gamecocks (18-3, 13-1 SEC) had won 31 straight over league opponents before blowing a double-digit, second-half lead at No. 21 Tennessee this past Thursday night.

Cooke and South Carolina’s stingy defense ensured it wouldn’t be two straight defeats. The Gamecocks held Rhyne Howard to 12 points on 2-of-11 shooting as senior LeLe Grissett shadowed the Kentucky star much of the game.

A time out by Kentucky (15-6, 8-5) less than a minute in didn’t stop the Gamecocks’ charge and when Cooke drove to the hoop for a layup, got fouled and hit the free throw, they were up 43-32 and cruising to their fourth straight over the Wildcats.

No. 4 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 82, NORTH CAROLINA 63

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored a career-high 25 points and North Carolina State avenged a loss earlier this month by beating rival North Carolina.

Elissa Cunane added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Wolfpack (15-2, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led by double figures much of the way.

The Tar Heels (11-9, 6-9) got no closer than eight after halftime and spent the entire afternoon trying to climb back after a cold-shooting first half.

No. 5 TEXAS A&M 66, MISSISSIPPI 55

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kayla Wells had 18 points and eight rebounds and Texas A&M rode a dominant fourth quarter to a victory over Mississippi.

The Aggies (20-1, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) won their eighth straight game, but the Rebels (9-9, 3-11) kept it competitive into the fourth, trailing just 44-39. Then it was all Texas A&M.

Already off to the program’s best start through 20 games, the Aggies secured their 16th consecutive season with at least 20 wins.

Wells only shot 5 of 16 from the floor but made 7 of 8 free throws. Aaliyah Wilson had a huge all-around game. Wilson had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Jordan Nixon scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter when Texas A&M led by as many as 15.

Ciera Johnson only scored five points but the last one hit the career 1,000-point milestone.

Shakira Austin got her fifth straight double double to lead Ole Miss. She had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 7 BAYLOR 77, OKLAHOMA 66

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dijonai Carrington scored 19 points, and Baylor broke away from a halftime tie to beat Oklahoma.

Moon Ursin had 17 points and Nalyssa Smith added 16 for the Lady Bears (17-2, 12-1 Big 12), who shot 57% in their ninth straight win.

Madi Williams scored 21 points and Gabby Gregory added 19 for Oklahoma (8-10, 5-8), which was coming off impressive back-to-back wins over Iowa State and West Virginia. Taylor Robertson finished with 11 points for the Sooners, but Baylor’s DiDi Richards hounded her and made it tough for her to get shots off. Robertson made 4 of 9 field goals in the game.

No. 11 MICHIGAN 75, No. 15 OHIO STATE 66

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 27 points and Michigan defeated Ohio State to split the season series.

Hillmon scored 50 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in an 81-77 loss to the Buckeyes on Jan. 21 but only four Wolverines scored in that defeat. This time, seven Wolverines (13-2, 8-2 Big Ten) put up points, including Amy Dilk with 13 points and six assists, Akienreh Johnson scoring 12 points and Leigha Brown, who missed the first meeting, putting in 11.

Hillmon, who came in as the third-leading scorer in the nation at 25.9 points per game and averaging 11.7 rebounds, was 11-of-16 shooting with eight boards.

Michigan led by 15 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining when Ohio State (13-4, 9-4) went on a 9-0 run before Hillmon scored on a putback. Free throws carried the Wolverines the rest of the way.

No. 13 OREGON 72, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 48

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sydney Parrish hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points off the bench and Oregon ended a three-game losing streak with a win over USC.

The Ducks, who lost to three-straight Top 10 teams, matched their season high with 12 3-pointers on 28 attempts and shot 48% overall (27-56), their best shooting performance after seven games of shooting between 32 and 43%.

Erin Boley added 13 points and eight rebounds for Oregon (13-7, 10-6 Pac-12 Conference), which has won 10 straight in the series.

Alissa Pili scored 14 points for the Trojans (10-10, 8-9), who shot just 33% (18 of 55).

No. 18 ARKANSAS 74, LSU 64

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Destiny Slocum scored 29 points, Chelsea Dungee added 20 more and Arkansas rolled past LSU for its third straight win.

Slocum was a perfect 6-for-6 shooting in the first half and finished 11 of 15 from the field with five 3-pointers. Dungee hit two from beyond the arc and made 8 of 11 free throws. She also turned the ball over six times as LSU forced 19 Razorback turnovers.

Makayla Daniels, Slocum and Dungee drained 3-pointers back-to-back-back as Arkansas (17-7, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) made its first three shots and led the entire game. LSU missed four of its first five and trailed by 10 after a quarter.

Khayla Pointer led LSU (8-11, 6-7) with 24 points.

No. 22 GEORGIA 57, No. 21 TENNESSEE 55

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Gabby Connally scored 24 points, Jordan Isaacs blocked a last-second shot and Georgia defeated Tennessee for the Bulldogs’ first sweep of the Lady Vols in 36 years.

A missed free throw by Connally with 22.1 seconds to go and alternating turnovers gave Tennessee a last chance with 10.2 seconds left. Top scorer Rennia Davis got the ball in the backcourt, worked to the left wing and put up a 3-point attempt that Isaacs got her fingers on for the Bulldogs’ season-high 12th block.

With a come-from-17-behind 67-66 win on Jan. 14 — their first in Knoxville in 25 seasons — Georgia earned the season sweep for the first time since 1984-85.

Que Morrison added 11 points for Georgia (17-4, 9-4 Southeastern Conference), which moved into a tie for third in the loss column with Tennessee. Jenna Staiti had 12 rebounds and six blocks. Connally had five steals.

Davis scored 22 points for the Lady Vols (13-6, 7-4), who played their fourth straight against ranked teams.