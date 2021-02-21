Guerrier, Syracuse visit Duke

Syracuse (13-6, 7-5) vs. Duke (10-8, 8-6)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore forwards will be on display as Quincy Guerrier and Syracuse will battle Matthew Hurt and Duke. Guerrier is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games. Hurt has scored 24 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Hurt has averaged 18.5 points and 6.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Blue Devils. DJ Steward is also a big contributor, accounting for 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Orange are led by Guerrier, who is averaging 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds.GIFTED GUERRIER: Guerrier has connected on 31.8 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 4 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Blue Devils have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Orange. Duke has an assist on 50 of 83 field goals (60.2 percent) across its past three games while Syracuse has assists on 37 of 81 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Syracuse is rated second among ACC teams with an average of 76.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25