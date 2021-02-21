Oregon State looks to sweep Utah

Oregon State (11-11, 8-9) vs. Utah (9-10, 6-9)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State goes for the season sweep over Utah after winning the previous matchup in Corvallis. The teams last played each other on Feb. 18, when the Beavers outshot Utah from the field 44.3 percent to 38.5 percent and recorded eight fewer turnovers en route to the 18-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon State's Ethan Thompson, Warith Alatishe and Zach Reichle have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Beavers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Thompson has had his hand in 52 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Utah is 0-8 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 9-2 when it scores at least 71.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Utah is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Runnin' Utes are 4-10 when opponents score more than 62 points.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Utah's offense has turned the ball over 12.5 times per game this season, but is averaging 16.7 turnovers over its last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25