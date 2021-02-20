College Sports

Long Island-Brooklyn defeats Central Connecticut 87-74

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Ty Flowers had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn topped Central Connecticut 87-74 on Saturday night.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds for Long Island-Brooklyn (8-7, 8-7 Northeast Conference). Virshon Cotton added 15 points and six rebounds. Eral Penn had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Myles Baker had 23 points for the Blue Devils (4-14, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Stephane Ayangma added 14 points and seven rebounds. Zach Newkirk had 14 points.

