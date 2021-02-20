College Sports

Jones leads Nicholls St. over Cent. Arkansas 79-68

The Associated Press

THIBODAUX, La.

Andre Jones scored a season-high 24 points, Ty Gordon added 22 and Nicholls State defeated Central Arkansas 79-68 on Saturday, clinching a spot in the Southland Conference tournament.

Ryghe Lyons had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Nicholls State (13-6, 10-2), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Kevin Johnson added 13 points.

Rylan Bergersen had 20 points with five assists for the Bears (3-16, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Eddy Kayouloud added 19 points and seven rebounds. Collin Cooper had 16 points.

Nicholls State defeated Central Arkansas 74-72 on Jan. 16, earning a season sweep.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Grant leads Miami (Ohio) past N. Illinois 69-64

February 20, 2021 8:59 PM

Men's Basketball

USC’s win streak comes to an end with home loss to Arizona

Men's Basketball

Kansas State ends historic losing streak with upset victory at TCU

College Sports

Vrankic leads Santa Clara over Pepperdine 86-82

February 20, 2021 8:53 PM

College Sports

Wright St. beats NKU 77-71 for share of Horizon League title

February 20, 2021 8:48 PM

College Sports

Harris, Reed Jr. carry SE Missouri over E. Kentucky 94-72

February 20, 2021 8:47 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service