Pipkins carries Fort Wayne over Cleveland St. 75-68

The Associated Press

FORT WAYNE, Ind.

Jalon Pipkins registered 19 points as Purdue Fort Wayne broke its eight-game losing streak, topping Cleveland State 75-68 on Friday night.

Bobby Planutis had 16 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (7-13, 6-13 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey added six rebounds. Ra Kpedi had seven rebounds.

Torrey Patton had 17 points for the Vikings (15-7, 15-4). Alec Oglesby added 13 points. Chris Greene had 11 points.

D’Moi Hodge, who was second on the Vikings in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

The Mastodons registered their first win in three tries against the Vikings this season. In the most recent matchup, Cleveland State defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 89-80 on Dec. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

