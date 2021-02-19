College Sports

Junior Joseph, Gist lead Iona over Monmouth 91-86

The Associated Press

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Iona players in double figures as the Gaels held on to beat Monmouth 91-86 on Friday night.

Asante Gist added 18 points for the Gaels. Dylan van Eyck chipped in 13, Ryan Myers scored 13 and Isaiah Ross had 10.

Junior Joseph made 9 of 11 shots. He added five blocks but also had seven turnovers. van Eyck also had eight rebounds.

The 91 points were a season best for Iona (7-5, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which also posted a season-high 20 assists.

Monmouth totaled 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Deion Hammond had 21 points for the Hawks (10-6, 10-5). Melik Martin added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Myles Ruth had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Defense shines as Dayton beats Saint Louis 76-53

February 19, 2021 9:52 PM

College Sports

Dungee scores 38, No. 18 Arkansas women beat Ole Miss 84-74

February 19, 2021 9:50 PM

College Sports

Carter leads Long Beach St. over Cal Poly 64-60

February 19, 2021 9:41 PM

College Sports

Johnston scores 24 to carry Stetson past Jacksonville 91-75

February 19, 2021 9:30 PM

Men's Basketball

Michigan-Michigan State to end season with back-to-back matchups

College Sports

Munoz carries Longwood past Charleston Southern 64-58

February 19, 2021 9:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service