King scores 24 to lead E. Kentucky past UT Martin 89-72

The Associated Press

MARTIN, Tenn.

Tre King scored 24 points on 10-for-13 shootingas Eastern Kentucky defeated UT Martin 89-72 on Thursday night.

Wendell Green Jr. had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for Eastern Kentucky (18-5, 12-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Curt Lewis added 13 points and six rebounds. Cooper Robb had 10 points.

Green and Lewis each had three of Eastern Kentucky's 12 steals. The Colonels scored 18 points off 17 UT Martin turnovers.

Anthony Thomas had 16 points for the Skyhawks (7-14, 5-12). Cameron Holden added 13 points, 18 rebounds and six assists. Ajani Kennedy had 11 points.

Eastern Kentucky defeated UT Martin 113-73 on Jan. 21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

