Calcaterra lifts San Diego past Santa Clara 71-60

Joey Calcaterra had a career-high 23 points as San Diego beat Santa Clara 71-60 on Thursday night.

Ben Pyle had 15 points for San Diego (3-7, 2-4 West Coast Conference). Vladimir Pinchuk added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Yauhen Massalski had 10 rebounds.

Josip Vrankic had 25 points and 15 rebounds for the Broncos (9-6, 3-4). Guglielmo Caruso added nine rebounds.

The Toreros leveled the season series against the Broncos with the win. Santa Clara defeated San Diego 69-63 on Jan. 17.

