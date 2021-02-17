College Sports

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Texas postponed due to weather

The Associated Press

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) is defended by West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) is defended by West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
NORMAN, Okla.

No. 9 Oklahoma’s home game against No. 12 Texas has been postponed indefinitely due to inclement weather that hit the Southwest over the past several days.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Tuesday. It was moved to Wednesday and then Thursday and now the makeup date is uncertain. Oklahoma said Wednesday the schools will work together to reschedule.

Earlier in the week, Oklahoma’s game at Oklahoma State was moved from Feb. 25 to March 1. The teams will meet in Norman on Feb. 27, meaning the rivals are slated to play back-to-back games.

