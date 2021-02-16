Bouknight scores 18 to carry UConn over Providence 73-61

James Bouknight and Tyrese Martin each scored 18 points to lead UConn to a 73-61 win over Providence on Tuesday night.

R.J. Cole added 13 points for UConn (10-5, 7-5 Big East Conference). Isaiah Whaley had three blocks.

Alyn Breed had 14 points for the Friars (11-11, 7-9). David Duke added 11 points.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Friars. Providence defeated UConn 70-59 last Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25