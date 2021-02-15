Williams, No. 6 Stanford hold off No. 13 Oregon 63-61

Oregon guard Taylor Mikesell (11) has her shot blocked by Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson) AP

Kiana Williams scored 20 points, Cameron Brink had 16 points and nine rebounds, and No. 6 Stanford beat No. 13 Oregon 63-61 on Monday night.

Lexie Hull had 13 points and seven rebounds as the Cardinal (19-2, 16-2) remained in first place in the Pac-12.

Taylor Mikesell scored 13 points to lead the Ducks (12-5, 9-5), who sit fourth in the conference. Nyara Sabally added 12 points and seven rebounds before fouling out, and Te-Hina Paopao had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Mikesell made a free throw to put Oregon up 61-58 with 1:46 to play before Williams tied it on a 3-pointer with 1:28 to go. Brink made two free throws with 27.4 seconds remaining to put the Cardinal ahead 63-61.

No. 17 KENTUCKY 85, FLORIDA 73

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Kentucky turned back Florida.

With the Gators challenging on the strength of their 3-point shooting, Howard scored five points with an assist and a steal as the Wildcats stretched a three-point lead with 5:49 to play to 87-73.

Chasity Patterson and KeKe McKinney both had 13 points for Kentucky (15-5, 8-4 Southeastern Conference), which shot 54% (36 of 67). Jazmine Massengill added nine points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

Kiara Smith had 23 points with 10 rebounds and Danielle Rainey scored 20 points on 6-of-11 3-point shooting for Florida (10-9, 3-8), which trailed by 16 late in the third quarter. Nina Rickards had a career-high 19 points with 10 boards and six assists.

No. 19 DEPAUL 82, SETON HALL 76

CHICAGO (AP) — Dee Bekelja had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Sonya Morris added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and DePaul used a big third quarter to beat Seton Hall.

DePaul (12-4, 9-2 Big East Conference) led by 14 points in the fourth quarter but Seton Hall (9-6, 7-5) got within 78-74 after Lauren Park-Lane and Mya Jackson each made a 3-pointer, and Andra Espinoza-Hunter added a layup during an 8-0 run.

Morris ended the run by making two free throws with 30.3 seconds left, following two offensive rebounds by the Blue Demons, and Lexi Held added two free throws on their next possession to seal it.

Held finished with 17 points, reaching 1,000 career points for DePaul. Jorie Allen added 10 points.