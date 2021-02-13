College Sports

Castro scores 21 to lift Houston Baptist over Lamar 80-75

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Pedro Castro had a career-high 21 points as Houston Baptist edged past Lamar 80-75 on Saturday.

Myles Pierre had 16 points for Houston Baptist (4-13, 3-6 Southland Conference). Hunter Janacek added 14 points and seven rebounds. Zach Iyeyemi had 13 points.

Anderson Kopp had 17 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (4-15, 3-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Kasen Harrison added 14 points. Davion Buster had 13 points.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Cardinals with the win. Lamar defeated Houston Baptist 71-65 on Jan. 9.

