College Sports

Benning scores 20 to lift Fairfield past St. Peter’s 55-50

The Associated Press

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Taj Benning had 20 points as Fairfield edged past St. Peter’s 55-50 on Saturday.

Chris Maidoh had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Fairfield (5-13, 5-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and Jake Wojcik added 10 points.

St. Peter’s recorded a season-low 17 first-half points.

Matthew Lee had 11 points for the Peacocks (9-7, 6-5) and Daryl Banks III scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Lewis carries E. Kentucky past Tennessee St. 93-73

February 13, 2021 7:51 PM

College Sports

No. 25 Missouri State women edge Illinois State 73-72

February 13, 2021 7:48 PM

College Sports

Faulkner lifts N. Kentucky over Green Bay 71-66

February 13, 2021 7:47 PM

College Sports

Wilson lifts Louisiana-Lafayette past ULM 88-72

February 13, 2021 7:47 PM

College Sports

Murphy triple-double lifts Belmont over Morehead St. 73-58

February 13, 2021 7:47 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service