UTEP looks for home win vs FIU

The Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas

Florida International (9-13, 2-11) vs. UTEP (9-10, 5-8)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP looks for its fifth straight win over Florida International at Don Haskins Center. The last victory for the Panthers at UTEP was a 79-69 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have collectively scored 54 percent of UTEP's points this season and 57 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Florida International, Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan, Radshad Davis and Eric Lovett have combined to account for 41 percent of all Florida International scoring.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Boum has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all UTEP field goals over the last three games. Boum has 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-8 when they score 66 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 66 points. The Miners are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 9-1 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: The Miners are 5-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 4-10 when they fall shy of that mark. The Panthers are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.2 percent or worse, and 4-13 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

