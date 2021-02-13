College Sports

Boum scores 22 to lead UTEP past FIU 75-59

The Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas

Souley Boum had 22 points as UTEP defeated Florida International 75-59 on Friday night.

Boum made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Keonte Kennedy had 17 points and six rebounds for UTEP (9-10, 5-8 Conference USA). Christian Agnew added 12 points.

Eric Lovett had 11 points for the Panthers (9-13, 2-11). Javaunte Hawkins added 11 points. Isaiah Banks had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Omier lifts Arkansas St. over UALR 73-62

February 13, 2021 1:22 AM

College Sports

Graves, Nickelberry carry Buffalo past W. Michigan 86-54

February 13, 2021 1:07 AM

College Sports

Aimaq carries Utah Valley past Dixie St. 87-72

February 13, 2021 12:51 AM

College Sports

No. 10 Arizona women beat Washington State 60-51

February 13, 2021 12:04 AM

College Sports

Hamlet lifts North Texas over Southern Miss 65-49

February 13, 2021 12:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service