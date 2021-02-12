College Sports

Bassey leads Western Kentucky over Rice 77-71

The Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Charles Bassey had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Rice 77-71 on Friday night. Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson added 17 points each for the Hilltoppers.

Luke Frampton had six assists for Western Kentucky (14-4, 7-2 Conference USA), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Western Kentucky scored 50 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Travis Evee had 19 points for the Owls (12-9, 6-7). Quincy Olivari added 18 points. Riley Abercrombie had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

McKissic scores 29 to lift Kansas City over Omaha 62-52

February 12, 2021 11:47 PM

College Sports

Jackson scores 25 to lead Akron over Miami (Ohio) 83-76

February 12, 2021 11:40 PM

College Sports

Spear, Cheeks lift Robert Morris past Oakland 88-82 in 2OT

February 12, 2021 11:35 PM

College Sports

Williams helps No. 2 UConn women beat Georgetown 64-40

February 12, 2021 11:14 PM

College Sports

No. 10 Arizona women beat Washington State 60-51

February 12, 2021 11:11 PM

College Sports

Simms, Honor’s late 3 help Clemson beat Georgia Tech 74-72

February 12, 2021 10:53 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service