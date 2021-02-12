College Sports

Daley leads UMass Lowell past Albany 79-71

The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y.

Bryce Daley had 17 points and nine assists as UMass Lowell beat Albany 79-71 on Friday night.

Kalil Thomas had 14 points for UMass Lowell (8-9, 7-6 America East Conference). Darion Jordan-Thomas added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

UMass Lowell posted a season-high 21 assists.

UMass Lowell totaled 53 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Antonio Rizzuto scored a career-high 25 points for the Great Danes (4-7, 4-5). Kellon Taylor added 13 points. Chuck Champion had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

