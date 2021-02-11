Wright State looks to extend streak vs Milwaukee

Milwaukee (7-8, 6-7) vs. Wright State (15-4, 13-3)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Milwaukee. In its last five wins against the Panthers, Wright State has won by an average of 5 points. Milwaukee's last win in the series came on Feb. 10, 2018, a 74-73 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Milwaukee's Te'Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have combined to account for 40 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Lucas has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Wright State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 58.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Raiders. Wright State has 42 assists on 90 field goals (46.7 percent) across its previous three games while Milwaukee has assists on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 22nd among Division 1 teams. The Milwaukee defense has allowed 72.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 218th).

