Detroit, Cleveland St. put streaks on line

Detroit (8-8, 7-5) vs. Cleveland State (14-5, 14-2)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks for its sixth straight conference win against Cleveland State. Detroit's last Horizon loss came against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 86-81 on Jan. 22. Cleveland State has won its last four games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Detroit has relied heavily on its seniors. Antoine Davis, Bul Kuol, Matt Johnson and Marquell Fraser have combined to account for 74 percent of the team's scoring this year and 91 percent of all Titans points over the team's last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. Davis has accounted for 43 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Detroit is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 75 points or fewer. The Titans are 0-8 when opponents score more than 75.

STREAK SCORING: Detroit has won its last three road games, scoring 79 points, while allowing 73 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 75.8 points per game. The Titans have averaged 80.4 per game over their five-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25