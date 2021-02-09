College Sports

Dotsenko leads Tarleton State over McMurry 112-54

The Associated Press

STEPHENVILLE, Texas

Konstantin Dotsenko scored 22 points and Jonathan Jackson Jr. added 20 as Tarleton State romped past McMurry 112-54 on Tuesday night.

Heri Ngalamulume had 19 points and nine rebounds for Tarleton State (6-8). Montre' Gipson added 14 points, 14 assists, eight steals and seven rebounds.

Tarleton State dominated the first half and led 53-23 at the break. The Texans' 59 points in the second half were a season high.

Jordan Sherman had 11 points for the War Hawks, whose season-opening losing streak reached four games. Shaydon Campbell added 10 points and six assists.

