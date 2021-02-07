Sherfield scores 29 to lead Nevada over Boise St. 73-62

Read Next

Freshman Alyssa Ustby had season-highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds to help North Carolina upset fourth-ranked rival North Carolina State 76-69 on Sunday.

Stephanie Watts added 17 points for the Tar Heels (9-8, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), who hit a season-high 11 3-pointers and led by as many as a dozen after halftime.