Boley scores 17 as No. 12 Oregon women beat UC Davis 63-57

Erin Boley had 17 points and eight rebounds, Nyara Sabally scored 13 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, and No. 12 Oregon beat UC Davis 63-57 on Saturday night.

Sedona Prince added 12 points for Oregon (12-3).

The Ducks, who announced the game on Wednesday, played for the first time since beating Washington on Jan. 24. Their program was put on pause due to COVID-19 protocols and had three games postponed.

Evanne Turner scored 19 points for UC Davis (5-1), and Sage Stobbart had 11. Mackenzie Trpcic finished with six points, eight rebounds and career-high 13 assists.

NO. 21 WEST VIRGINIA 81, TEXAS 75

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kirsten Deans scored a career-high 30 points, and West Virginia beat Texas for its 10th win in a row.

Kysre Gondrezick added 20 points for West Virginia (15-2, 9-2 Big 12). Esmery Martinez had 12 points and 13 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season.

Charli Collier led Texas (13-5, 7-4) with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 15 and Lauren Ebo finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

West Virginia completed a sweep of its season series with the Longhorns.

NO. 23 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 80, SOUTH DAKOTA 75

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Tylee Irwin hit a go-ahead jumper with 14.1 seconds left, Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard combined for 48 points, and South Dakota State scored the last 13 points.

Irwin’s bucket gave the Jackrabbits a 76-75 advantage. Following a South Dakota timeout, Tori Nelson stole the Coyotes’ inbounds pass and then made a pair of free throws with 9.2 seconds remaining.

Selland scored 26 points, and Burckhard finished with 22. points and made four 3s. South Dakota State (15-2, 8-0 Summit League), which also beat South Dakota 64-45 on Friday night, has won 12 straight.

Chloe Lamb had 18 points for South Dakota (10-5, 6-2). Hannah Sjerven scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter.