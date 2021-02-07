Rice carries New Mexico St. past California Baptist 97-70

Jabari Rice had 20 points as New Mexico State rolled past California Baptist 97-70 on Saturday night.

Donnie Tillman had 19 points for New Mexico State (4-4, 1-3 Western Athletic Conference). Evan Gilyard II added 13 points. William McNair had 12 points.

Ty Rowell had 22 points for the Lancers (9-6, 4-4). Elijah Thomas added 14 points. Gorjok Gak had 13 points.

The Aggies leveled the season series against the Lancers with the win. California Baptist defeated New Mexico State 85-75 on Friday.

The game was played across the New Mexico-Texas border at Eastwood High School due to local restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

