College Sports

S. Dakota St. beats South Dakota 89-78

The Associated Press

BROOKINGS, S.D.

Douglas Wilson and Matt Dentlinger scored 21 points apiece as South Dakota State topped South Dakota 89-78 on Saturday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for South Dakota State (11-4, 7-2 Summit League). Noah Freidel added 10 points.

Stanley Umude had 34 points for the Coyotes (11-7, 10-3), whose 10-game win streak ended with the loss. A.J. Plitzuweit added 20 points. Xavier Fuller had eight rebounds.

The Jackrabbits registered their first win in three tries against the Coyotes this season. In the most recent matchup, South Dakota defeated South Dakota State 64-56 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Abmas carries Oral Roberts over North Dakota St. 80-74

February 06, 2021 10:52 PM

College Sports

McCrory lifts UMass over Rhode Island 75-63

February 06, 2021 10:48 PM

College Sports

Love, Basile lift Wright St. over UIC 77-57

February 06, 2021 10:44 PM

College Sports

Moton leads Grambling St. over Southern 72-69

February 06, 2021 10:40 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service