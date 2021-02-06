College Sports

Youngstown St. tops Robert Morris 70-66 in OT

The Associated Press

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa.

Darius Quisenberry matched his season high with 21 points as Youngstown State edged past Robert Morris 70-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Naz Bohannon had 15 points for Youngstown State (10-10, 6-10 Horizon League). Garrett Covington added 15 points and six rebounds. Michael Akuchie had 11 points and 24 rebounds.

After heading into halftime with a 34-27 lead, Youngstown State managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by seven points in the second half. The Penguins’ 24 second-half points were a season low for the team.

AJ Bramah had 17 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Colonials (3-11, 2-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Trayden Williams added 16 points.

The Penguins improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. Youngstown State defeated Robert Morris 84-78 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Nutall lifts Sam Houston St. over Nicholls St. 78-71

February 06, 2021 9:00 PM

Men's Basketball

Disastrous four-minute stretch dooms Pitt in 73-66 loss at No. 14 Virginia

Men's Basketball

Kansas State losing streak continues, but Wildcats show fight against Texas Tech

College Sports

Camara’s late block party helps Georgia fend off Vandy 73-70

February 06, 2021 8:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service