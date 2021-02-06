College Sports

Key scores 31 to lift Indiana St. over N. Iowa 61-57

Tyreke Key matched his season high with 31 points as Indiana State won its seventh straight game, edging Northern Iowa 61-57 on Saturday.

Key made 12 of the Sycamores (11-7, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference) 23 field goals. Down 30-27 just after halftime, Key made a layup and pair of jump shots on three straight possessions and Indiana State never trailed again.

Trae Berhow had 11 points for the Panthers (5-12, 3-8 Missouri Valley Conference), Austin Phyfe scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and Noah Carter had 10 points and nine rebounds.

