College Sports

Perry, Mahan lift Central Florida past Tulsa 65-58

The Associated Press

TULSA, Okla.

Darius Perry scored 18 points with five 3-pointers and Brandon Mahan posted 15 points, all from behind the arc, as Central Florida topped Tulsa 65-58 on Saturday.

Perry and Mahan made 10 of UCF's (5-9, 3-8 American Athletic Conference) 13 3-pointers as the Knights did more than half their shooting from distance, 22 of 53 overall, 13 of 28 from deep.

Elijah Joiner had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Golden Hurricane (9-8, 6-6). Darien Jackson added 12 points. Keyshawn Embery-Simpson had 10 points.

Tulsa trailed by double digits most of the second half, but came as close as 57-56 on a Jackson layup with 2:31 remaining. Perry made a free throw, Mahan buried a 3 and UCF won going away.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Nutall lifts Sam Houston St. over Nicholls St. 78-71

February 06, 2021 9:00 PM

Men's Basketball

Disastrous four-minute stretch dooms Pitt in 73-66 loss at No. 14 Virginia

Men's Basketball

Kansas State losing streak continues, but Wildcats show fight against Texas Tech

College Sports

Camara’s late block party helps Georgia fend off Vandy 73-70

February 06, 2021 8:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service