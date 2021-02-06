College Sports

Williams lifts UT Martin past Tennessee Tech 66-64

The Associated Press

MARTIN, Tenn.

Jaron Williams had 20 points as UT Martin narrowly defeated Tennessee Tech 66-64 on Saturday.

Kenton Eskridge had 12 points and six assists for UT Martin (6-11, 4-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Ajani Kennedy added 10 rebounds.

Keishawn Davidson had 15 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles (2-18, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Austin Harvell added 14 points and eight rebounds. Jr. Clay had 14 points.

