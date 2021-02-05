College Sports

Nottage leads California Baptist past New Mexico St. 85-75

The Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas

Reed Nottage scored 19 points as California Baptist topped New Mexico State 85-75 on Friday night. Tre Armstrong and Gorjok Gak added 18 points each for the Lancers.

Nottage shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Elijah Thomas had 11 points for California Baptist (9-5, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference).

Jabari Rice had 17 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (3-4, 0-3). Clayton Henry added 11 points and seven rebounds. Evan Gilyard II had 11 points.

Due to local restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic in New Mexico, the game was played at Eastwood High School.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Carius carries W. Illinois over Omaha 85-77

February 05, 2021 11:32 PM

College Sports

Youngstown St. beats Robert Morris 84-78 in OT

February 05, 2021 11:18 PM

College Sports

Johnston scores 21 to lift Stetson over Lipscomb 73-68

February 05, 2021 11:16 PM

College Sports

Washington State tops No. 5 UCLA 67-63

February 05, 2021 11:16 PM

College Sports

Patton scores 21 to carry Cleveland St. past Oakland 80-72

February 05, 2021 11:08 PM

College Sports

Welp lifts UC Irvine past CSU Bakersfield 70-53

February 05, 2021 11:05 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service