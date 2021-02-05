Washington State tops No. 5 UCLA 67-63

Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a go-ahead 3 with 42 seconds left and finished with 28 points, leading Washington State over No. 5 UCLA 67-63 on Friday.

The Cougars beat a team ranked in the top five for the first time in program history.

Leger-Walker’s shot put Washington State ahead 64-63. The freshman sensation made three late free throws and scored the Cougars’ final nine points.

Her sister, Krystal Leger-Walker, added 10 points for the Cougars (9-6, 7-5, Pac-12), who are enjoying their best season in years. Last month, they lost to UCLA 68-66 in overtime.

Charisma Osborne had 21 points for UCLA (10-3, 8-3), which had won five straight. Michaela Onyenwere added 16 points for the Bruins, who missed two shots in the closing seconds.

No. 3 UCONN 87, MARQUETTE 58

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 30 points to lead UConn to a win over Marquette in a battle for first place in the Big East.

Bueckers, who was coming off a season-high 32 points in a win Wednesday over St. John’s, has scored at least 20 points in her last four games.

Christyn Williams added 18 points for the Huskies (13-1, 11-0 Big East), who tuned up for Monday’s showdown with No. 2 South Carolina by shooting better than 57% from the floor.

Lauren Van Kleunen had 13 of her 18 points in the first half to lead Marquette (13-2, 9-2), which lost for the first time in seven games. Camryn Taylor had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 23 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 64, SOUTH DAKOTA 45

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Myah Selland had 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists, Tylee Irwin added 12 points and seven rebounds, and South Dakota State beat South Dakota for its 11th straight victory.

South Dakota State snapped a three-game losing streak in the series. Last season, the Coyotes swept the regular-season series and claimed the Summit League tournament crown — marking the first time one of the teams had done so since 2013.

Sydney Stapleton scored 11 points for South Dakota State (14-2, 7-0 Summit League).