Withers carries UMass Lowell over New Hampshire 74-69

The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.H.

Connor Withers posted 19 points as UMass Lowell narrowly defeated New Hampshire 74-69 on Friday.

Withers made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Bryce Daley had 18 points for UMass Lowell (7-8, 6-5 America East Conference). Kalil Thomas added six rebounds.

Jayden Martinez had 19 points for the Wildcats (8-8, 7-6). Qon Murphy added 16 points and Nick Johnson had 13.

