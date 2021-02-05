College Sports

Ihenacho lifts North Dakota past Denver 85-82 in OT

The Associated Press

DENVER

Tyree Ihenacho had 19 points and seven rebounds as North Dakota narrowly beat Denver 85-82 in overtime on Friday.

Ihenacho made a basket with 1:20 left in regulation for a 75-71 lead, but Denver closed on a 4-0 run to force overtime. North Dakota only made one field goal in the extra frame as Bentiu Panoam’s 3-pointer put them ahead for good.

Filip Rebraca had 14 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota (6-14, 6-8 Summit League). Mitchell Sueker added 12 points, and Seybian Sims had seven rebounds.

Jase Townsend had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (1-13, 0-7), who have now lost 13 consecutive games. Robert Jones added 17 points and seven rebounds and Eric Moenkhaus had 12 points.

