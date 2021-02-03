Jackson St. looks for home win vs Alcorn State

Alcorn State (3-7, 3-2) vs. Jackson State (4-5, 4-0)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks for its fifth straight win over Alcorn State at Williams Center. The last victory for the Braves at Jackson State was a 63-50 win on Jan. 11, 2017.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jackson State's Tristan Jarrett has averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals while Jayveous McKinnis has put up 11.9 points and 11.2 rebounds. For the Braves, Troymain Crosby has averaged 15.8 points while Tyree Corbett has put up 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Tigers have scored 76 points per game and allowed 54 points per game across four conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 61 points scored and 78 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last five games. He's also made 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Braves. Jackson State has 35 assists on 81 field goals (43.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Alcorn State has assists on 25 of 72 field goals (34.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State has committed a turnover on just 21 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all SWAC teams. The Braves have turned the ball over only 14.7 times per game this season and just 11.2 times per game against conference opponents.

