JSU looks to sweep UTM

Jacksonville State (10-7, 6-5) vs. UT Martin (5-10, 3-8)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin seeks revenge on Jacksonville State after dropping the first matchup in Jacksonville. The teams last met on Dec. 30, when the Gamecocks shot 47.4 percent from the field while holding UT Martin's shooters to just 39.4 percent en route to an 80-70 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State's Darian Adams, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have combined to score 41 percent of all Gamecocks scoring this season, although the trio's production has slipped to 30 percent over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Skyhawks have allowed just 77.4 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 86 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 37 percent of the 100 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He's also made 72.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Skyhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gamecocks. UT Martin has an assist on 37 of 68 field goals (54.4 percent) over its past three outings while Jacksonville State has assists on 30 of 88 field goals (34.1 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Jacksonville State has scored 80 points and allowed 84.2 points over its last five games. UT Martin has managed 59.4 points while allowing 74.4 over its last five.

