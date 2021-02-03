EKU looks to extend streak vs Austin Peay

Austin Peay (10-6, 6-4) vs. Eastern Kentucky (14-2, 8-1)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky looks for its eighth straight conference win against Austin Peay. Eastern Kentucky's last OVC loss came against the Morehead State Eagles 75-62 on Dec. 14, 2020. Austin Peay beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville by 15 on Monday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Eastern Kentucky's Tre King has averaged 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and two steals while Wendell Green Jr. has put up 13.8 points and 5.4 assists. For the Governors, Terry Taylor has averaged 20.8 points and 10.7 rebounds while Jordyn Adams has put up 10.4 points.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 32.6 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last five games. He's also converted 79.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Austin Peay is 7-0 when it limits opponents to 42.6 percent or worse from the field, and 3-6 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Eastern Kentucky is 13-0 when it allows 48.3 percent or less from the field and 1-2 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

STREAK STATS: Austin Peay has won its last three road games, scoring 72 points and allowing 63 points during those contests. Eastern Kentucky has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 87.1 points while giving up 66.1.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.6 percent of all possessions, which is the third-highest rate in the country. The Austin Peay offense has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 294th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25