Idaho looks to end streak vs EWU

Eastern Washington (6-6, 5-2) vs. Idaho (0-13, 0-10)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks to extend Idaho's conference losing streak to 12 games. Idaho's last Big Sky win came against the Idaho State Bengals 80-76 on March 7, 2020. Eastern Washington beat Sacramento State by 15 on Monday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Damen Thacker, Scott Blakney, Gabe Quinnett and Ja'Vary Christmas have collectively accounted for 60 percent of Idaho's scoring this season. For Eastern Washington, Tanner Groves, Kim Aiken Jr. and Jacob Davison have scored 55 percent of the team's points this season, including 61 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

RAMPING IT UP: The Vandals have scored 63.5 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 55 per game they managed in non-conference play.GIFTED GROVES: T. Groves has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last five games. He's also converted 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Idaho has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 62.7 points while giving up 78.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Vandals have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Idaho has an assist on 39 of 70 field goals (55.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Eastern Washington has assists on 49 of 93 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big Sky teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25