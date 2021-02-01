Evansville looks to sweep Valpo

Valparaiso (6-10, 3-4) vs. Evansville (7-8, 5-4)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville goes for the season sweep over Valparaiso after winning the previous matchup in Evansville. The teams last played on Jan. 31, when the Purple Aces shot 60.4 percent from the field while holding Valparaiso to just 47.5 percent en route to a 70-52 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Evansville's Noah Frederking, Evan Kuhlman and Jax Levitch have collectively accounted for 39 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 34 percent of all Purple Aces points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Purple Aces have allowed only 65.3 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Donovan Clay has connected on 20.7 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Crusaders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Purple Aces. Evansville has 31 assists on 66 field goals (47 percent) across its past three games while Valparaiso has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville has made 10.3 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among MVC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25