Taylor lifts Austin Peay over Tennessee State 71-56

The Associated Press

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Terry Taylor scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Austin Peay defeated Tennessee State 71-56 on Saturday.

Jordyn Adams added 15 points and seven rebounds for Austin Peay (9-6, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Alec Woodard and Carlos Paez each had 10 points.

Austin Peay dominated the first half and led 42-16 at halftime.

Ravel Moody and Mark Freeman each scored 16 points for the Tigers (3-12, 2-10). Amorey Womack had 12 points.

Austin Peay defeated Tennessee State 68-59 on Dec. 30 and sweeps the season series.

