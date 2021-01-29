College Sports

Lee scores 15 to lead St. Peter’s over Manhattan 59-55

The Associated Press

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Matthew Lee registered 15 points as St. Peter’s narrowly beat Manhattan 59-55 on Friday night.

Tarojae Brake had 13 points for St. Peter’s (8-6, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Fousseyni Drame added 12 points and seven rebounds. Hassan Drame had seven rebounds. KC Ndefo had four points, seven rebounds, and six blocks.

Warren Williams had 13 points for the Jaspers (5-5, 4-5). Ant Nelson added 11 points. Samir Stewart had 10 points.

