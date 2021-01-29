College Sports

Dixon carries Coastal Carolina past Georgia Southern 79-62

The Associated Press

STATESBORO, Ga.

Tyrik Dixon tied his career high with a season-high 21 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 79-62 on Friday night.

Garrick Green had 15 points and nine rebounds for Coastal Carolina (12-3, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference). Kevin Williamson added 12 points. DeVante’ Jones had 11 points.

Eric Boone had 17 points for the Eagles (10-8, 4-5). Zack Bryant added 14 points. Elijah McCadden had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

College Sports

Umude scores 32 to lift South Dakota over Omaha 91-59

January 29, 2021 11:03 PM

College Sports

Beaudion, Patton lead Cleveland St. over Green Bay 74-68

January 29, 2021 10:59 PM

College Sports

Maric scores 17 to carry UALR past Louisiana-Monroe 66-62

January 29, 2021 10:52 PM

College Sports

Moore, Young lead Oakland over Purdue Fort Wayne 81-66

January 29, 2021 10:48 PM

College Sports

Campbell tops Charleston Southern 59-58

January 29, 2021 10:43 PM

College Sports

Parker scores 18 to carry Liberty over Jacksonville 59-54

January 29, 2021 10:37 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service