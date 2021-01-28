Navy looks for home win vs Loyola

Loyola (Md.) (0-4, 0-4) vs. Navy (10-2, 7-1)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy looks for its seventh straight win over Loyola (Md.) at Alumni Hall. The last victory for the Greyhounds at Navy was a 67-65 win on March 1, 2014.

SENIOR STUDS: Loyola (Md.)'s Santi Aldama, Brandon Bradsher and Luke Johnson have collectively scored 48 percent of all Greyhounds scoring this season.

PATRIOT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Greyhounds have scored 67.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Aldama has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Loyola (Md.) field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has accounted for 27 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Midshipmen have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Greyhounds. Navy has 44 assists on 77 field goals (57.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 39 of 83 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Greyhounds have averaged 26 free throws per game.

