Hemphill scores 24 to lead Drake past Missouri St. 78-73

Shanquan Hemphill had a career-high 24 points as Drake won its 15th consecutive game to start the season, narrowly defeating Missouri State 78-73 on Wednesday night.

Roman Penn had 18 points for Drake (15-0, 6-0 Missouri Valley Conference). D.J. Wilkins added 11 points. Tremell Murphy had 10 points.

Isiaih Mosley had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (9-3, 5-3). Gaige Prim added 20 points and 14 rebounds. Keaton Hervey had 10 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Drake defeated Missouri State 68-61 on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25