Shumate’s career-high 33 sends Toledo past Miami (Ohio)

The Associated Press

OXFORD, Ohio

JT Shumate scored a career-high 33 points making all 11 of his shot attempts and Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 90-81 on Tuesday night.

Shumate, whose perfect shooting night set a school record, buried five 3-pointers. Shumate's only blemish was at the foul line where he missed just one of seven attempts.

Ryan Rollins had 13 points and six assists for Toledo (14-4, 9-1 Mid-American Conference) which now has won 11 of its last 12. Mattia Acunzo scored 13 points and Setric Millner Jr. 11 for the Rockets.

Mekhi Lairy had 17 points for the RedHawks (7-5, 4-3). Dae Dae Grant scored 14 points and Dalonte Brown 12 with seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

