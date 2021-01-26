ND looks to knock off No. 20 Virginia Tech

No. 20 Virginia Tech (11-3, 5-2) vs. Notre Dame (5-8, 2-5)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Virginia Tech looks to give Notre Dame its 26th straight loss to ranked opponents. Notre Dame's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 6 Wichita State Shockers 67-66 on Nov. 22, 2017. Virginia Tech has dropped to No. 20 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to Syracuse last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma, Tyrece Radford and Justyn Mutts have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Hokies points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Fighting Irish have allowed just 70.4 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 77 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Prentiss Hubb has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Notre Dame is 0-6 when opposing teams score 75 or more points. Virginia Tech is a perfect 8-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points.

PERFECT WHEN: Virginia Tech is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Hokies are 3-3 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has made 9.3 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among ACC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25