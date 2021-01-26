Dramatic buzzer beat lifts Alabama State over Southern 66-64

Kenny Strawbridge recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds, the last of both coming at the buzzer as he plucked a blocked shot out of the air and laid it in to give Alabama State to a 66-64 win over Southern on Monday night.

After Jayden Saddler's layup pulled Southern into a tie with five seconds left, LaTrell Tate dribbled the ball up court, blowing past Damiree Burns and pulling up for a 3-pointer. Burns recovered to get a hand on Saddler's shot.

The ball deflected to Strawbridge as the raced in along the left baseline, where he took a step under the basket and flipped it over his head toward the basket as the clock ran out. The ball bounced off the back iron and twice off the front rim before softly dropping through.

Tate had 14 points for Alabama State (2-5, 2-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which trailed by 15 in the first half and 28-21 at the break. Kevion Stewart added 12 points. Jordan O’Neal had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Isaiah Rollins had 11 points for the Jaguars (3-6, 3-2). Burns added 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25